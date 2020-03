(WIVB) – Allegany County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to four.

The new cases are a 43-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman who are not linked to each other or any other cases and have no travel history.

“This means that these cases are community acquired and that the public should assume that COVID–19 is still present,” a statement from the county said Saturday.