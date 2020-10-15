Allegany County health officials warn of COVID cluster in Houghton

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allegany County Department of Health is warning county residents about a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Health officials say 30 cases have recently been identified. 27 were found in residents, and the other three were in staff members.

Two of those residents — an 86-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, died after contracting the virus.

The facility has been working with the Department of Health to trace contacts of those who contracted COVID-19.

Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center can be reached by calling (585) 567-2207 and the Department of Health can be reached at (585) 268-9250.

