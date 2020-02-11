Allegany County man charged with rape, burglary, unlawful imprisonment

AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man has been arrested on charges of rape, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing.

This past Friday morning, New York State Troopers responded to a third party report of a possible domestic situation on State Route 244 in the Town of Amity.

State police say 29-year-old Belmont resident Jordan Mullings forced unwanted sexual advances on the victim and attempted to prevent them from leaving or getting help.

The victim told officials that the incident stopped when they heard Troopers arrive.

Mullings was subsequently arrested and remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail. He’ll be back in court later this month.