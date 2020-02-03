Allegany County man charged with vehicular assault, DWI

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man has been charged with vehicular assault following a crash in the Village of Angelica.

At the time of the crash, which happened on County Road 16 this past Friday, police say Cody Hogue, 25, had been driving while more than twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

State Troopers say that after the crash occurred, Hogue left the scene with the knowledge that another person in the vehicle suffered an injury.

Hogue failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently charged with vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, reckless driving and DWI.

Following his arraignment in Friendship Town Court, the Angelica man was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court later this month.