Allegany County man killed, another hospitalized in early morning crash

CANASERAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man was killed in a crash on State Route 13B early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:19 a.m., New York State police say the vehicle had been traveling west when it left the roadway and struck a guiderail. The vehicle, a Chevrolet Blazer, overturned, ejecting 44-year-old Canaseraga resident Paul Longer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant, who is a 63-year-old resident of the same village, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

