Allegany County man with dementia is missing

NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 70-year-old Allegany County man with dementia has gone missing.

Bradford Forster, who lives in New Hudson, was last seen on Cloverleaf Rd. on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. At the time, he was driving a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Sebring bearing the license plate “HWL-5881.”

Forster may be in the local area or possibly in Pennsylvania. Along with having dementia, Forster also suffered a traumatic brain injury in his life and may be in need of medical attention.

Forster stands at 5’8″ and weighs 210 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call State police at (585) 268-9600 or 911.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.