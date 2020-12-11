Allegany County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing for residents

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Allegany Department of Health announced they will be conducting free COVID-19 rapid testing for county residents on December 17.

The drive-thru testing will take place at Alfred Almond Central School from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and you must pre-register.

The county provided an online pre-registration link, here. Or you call 585-268-9250 press #4.

The deadline to pre-register is December 16 and 12:00 p.m.

The county stresses this testing sit is for Allegany residents only and no walkup testing will be allowed.

Officials provided these points to know before you go:

 Please bring a picture ID!

 COVID-19 rapid testing is FREE at the drive-up site.

 This is a drive-up clinic. You will remain in your car for testing.

 Please leave windows up until instructed to roll them down.

 Please do NOT bring other individuals in the car who are not getting tested including PETS.

 Please be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after the test if you or a family member tests positive for COVID-19.