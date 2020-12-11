Allegany County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing for residents

ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Allegany Department of Health announced they will be conducting free COVID-19 rapid testing for county residents on December 17.
The drive-thru testing will take place at Alfred Almond Central School from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. and you must pre-register.
The county provided an online pre-registration link, here. Or you call 585-268-9250 press #4.
The deadline to pre-register is December 16 and 12:00 p.m.
The county stresses this testing sit is for Allegany residents only and no walkup testing will be allowed.
Officials provided these points to know before you go:
Please bring a picture ID!
COVID-19 rapid testing is FREE at the drive-up site.
This is a drive-up clinic. You will remain in your car for testing.
Please leave windows up until instructed to roll them down.
Please do NOT bring other individuals in the car who are not getting tested including PETS.
Please be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after the test if you or a family member tests positive for COVID-19.