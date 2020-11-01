Allegany County provides update on pandemic

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany County provided a detailed update on the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a breakdown of how the pandemic has impacted the county, as of Sunday at 4:10 p.m.
- Confirmed Cases: 390
- Recovered Cases: 281
- COVID-19 Related Deaths: 9
- Total Quarantined/Isolated to Date: 2,857
- Released from Quarantine/Isolation: 2,249
- Currently Quarantined/Isolated: 608
- Precautionary Travel Quarantines to Date: 1,158
- Total COVID-19 Antibody Tests Given: 838
- Total COVID-19 Antibody Positives: 47
