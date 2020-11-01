Allegany County provides update on pandemic

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany County provided a detailed update on the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a breakdown of how the pandemic has impacted the county, as of Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

Confirmed Cases: 390

Recovered Cases: 281

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 9

Total Quarantined/Isolated to Date: 2,857

Released from Quarantine/Isolation: 2,249

Currently Quarantined/Isolated: 608

Precautionary Travel Quarantines to Date: 1,158

Total COVID-19 Antibody Tests Given: 838

Total COVID-19 Antibody Positives: 47

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.