Allegany County reminds residents that vaccines are in limited supply

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allegany County Department of Health is reminding residents that its supply of COVID-19 vaccines is very limited.

Many other counties are facing the same problem as health officials work to vaccinate those in groups 1A and 1B.

“These priority groups make up a large population of Allegany County residents,” the Department of Health says.

Health officials have already scheduled appointments for this week’s allocation of doses. They say that once the “vaccine supply chain catches up,” larger clinics will become a possibility.

People who are 65 or older can get added to a waiting list and get assistance with making an appointment by calling the county’s Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390.

Anyone under 65 who needs assistance with scheduling an appointment when more vaccines are available can call the Department of Health at (585) 268-9250.