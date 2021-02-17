Allegany County representatives urge NYS to be fair to local governments in passing state budget

(WIVB)– Allegany County lawmakers are asking their colleagues in Albany to be fair to local governments as they work to pass a state budget.

Members of the Allegany County Board of Legislators met online to review the state’s budget presentation for the upcoming fiscal year.

They hope despite the leaner times during the COVID-19 pandemic state lawmakers will avoid pushing more of the burden for state mandates, to local governments.

“The aim monies, our contribution to Medicaid, and Allegany County is the one that, we have done our part in maintaining and reducing local property taxes but we cannot maintain, do that when New York State dips into our funding, so that’s a big concern of ours.” Curtis Crandall, Chair, Allegany County Board of Legislators

Governor Cuomo has said the shape of the budget will depend on large part whether the federal government approves billions of dollars to reimburse new york’s covid-related expenses.

The state budget is due on April 1.