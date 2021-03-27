Allegany County vaccinates thousands during its largest vaccine clinic

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Public health officials say Allegany County is used to vaccinating a few hundred people a week, on Friday alone they vaccinated about 1,000 people.

The four-day pop-up vaccination site is being held at the Wellsville Riverwalk Plaza in Allegany County.

Health officials say this is what they needed to get more vaccines in the arms of Allegany residents.

Allegany county at one point was last in the state for vaccinating its residents.

Public health officials say that’s a combination of low supply and people out of the county were filling up appointments.

We caught up with a few Allegany residents who are relieved they finally got their shot.

Allegany resident Dylan Bowers said, “I’m pretty excited you know I hope the second shot does the trick. I’m pretty ready for all this to be over.”

“Exciting, yes and as a business owner, this hopefully makes us able to open up soon. It’s been tough,” resident Torie Horton told us.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, Allegany County is third to last in the state for vaccinating its residents. Orleans county is currently last.