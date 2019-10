BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance following an overdose death.

The charges against Cindi Music, 43, stem from a four-month investigation into the death, which occurred in the Village of Bolivar.

After being arraigned in Town of Wirt Court, Music was sent to the Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail.

She will appear in the Village of Bolivar Court at a later date.