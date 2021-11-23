Allegany County woman charged with drilling holes in fuel tanks, stealing gas for her own vehicle

ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County woman has been accused of stealing gas from three vehicles in the Village of Angelica.
This past Friday, New York State Troopers arrested 50-year-old Angelica resident Rachel Frank, charging her with three counts each of petit larceny and criminal mischief.
State police say Frank drilled holes in the fuel tanks of three separate vehicles, took the gas, and used it in her own vehicle.
Following her arrest, Frank was processed and issued court appearance tickets for January.
