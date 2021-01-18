Allegany County woman charged with neglecting dogs, ducks and chickens

GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police have charged an Allegany County woman with neglecting impounded animals and failing to provide sustenance.

Nicole Peters, a 27-year-old Genesee resident, faces nine counts of each charge.

State Troopers and the Allegany County SPCA investigated a complaint about malnourished and neglected dogs, ducks and chickens at a residence on Deer Creek Rd. They say Peters neglected the animals.

Peters was arraigned in Amity Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She’ll be back in court later this month.