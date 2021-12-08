As Allegany County sees COVID-19 spike, less than half of residents are vaccinated

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Allegany County are trying to deal with an alarming spike in COVID-19 numbers.

Right now, the county’s weekly positivity rate is more than 13 percent. At the same time, less than half of county residents have received the vaccine.

Leaders say this latest surge of COVID-19 is putting a lot of pressure on hospitals.

First responders in Allegany County say they’re seeing patients of all ages suffering medical emergencies related to COVID-19.