Belfast Central School teacher accused of inappropriately touching minor

BELFAST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who taught at an Allegany County school has been charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
33-year-old Alex Minnick, a Livingston County resident who New York State police listed as a teacher at Belfast Central School, was arrested on Monday.
State police say that earlier this month, they received a complaint about Minnick. He was accused of inappropriately touching a minor and making comments while in a professional capacity.
Following his arrest, he was processed and released on appearance tickets for Town of Belfast Court.
