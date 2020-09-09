Cuba Police looking for stolen firearms, vehicle

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in the Town of Cuba say they received additional reports of theft Wednesday morning.

On Facebook, police wrote that eight firearms and a vehicle were stolen.

According to police, the eight firearms stolen were part of a youth trapshooting program at the Cuba Rod and Gun Club.

The vehicle was taken from a local business in the village, police say.

Police are reminding residents and businesses to keep vehicles, houses, and businesses locked and secure at all times when not in use.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to call Cuba Police at 585-968-1666 or email tips@cubapd.org.

