Driver charged with aggravated vehicular assault, DWI after injured person found in ditch

RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an injured person was found in a ditch in Allegany County, a driver is facing multiple charges.

This past Friday, New York State police responded to the scene on West Centerville Road in Rushford. It was determined that the person in the ditch had been seriously injured as the result of a crash.

The driver, whom police identified as 54-year-old Richard Jakubowski, had left the scene, they say. After giving him field sobriety tests, police say they determined Jakubowski was drunk.

Jakubowski, whose license had been revoked due to DWI arrests in the last 10 years, was arrested, arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail. He faces charges of aggravated vehicular assault, DWI, leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation.

He’ll be back in court later this month.