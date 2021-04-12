Free rabies vaccination clinic happening this weekend in Allegany County

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allegany County Department of Health is holding a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets this Saturday.

The drive-thru clinic will take place at the Genesee Valley school bus garage (1 Jaguar Drive, Belmont) from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Anyone planning to attend the clinic must live in New York, and they must pre-register.

To register, call (585) 268-9263 or (585) 268-9266, or click/tap here. It must be done before Thursday.

All dogs must be on a leash, and all cats and ferrets must either be on a leash or in a pet carrier. Also, the animals must be at least 12 weeks old.

“Please bring your pet’s previous rabies vaccination certificate to receive a three-year certificate. If you do not have the previous certificate, or your pet has not had a previous rabies vaccination, only a one-year certificate will be given. Ferrets will only receive a one-year certificate/shot regardless.”

Allegany County Department of Health

