SCIO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany County will offer free, drive-up, rapid testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 30.

It will take place at the Scio Central School bus garage (3968 Washington) from 8-11 a.m.

You must register in advance to get tested. To register, click/tap here.

The deadline to register is Tuesday at Noon.