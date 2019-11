BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man is dead after being found pinned under his ATV in Allegany County.

On Saturday afternoon, New York State police responded to County Road 33 in the Town of Bolivar. There, they say Daniel Berg, 67, was found by another person traveling on a trail with a UTV.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures on Berg, but he could not be revived.

Police believe Berg was hunting on the property when he was killed.