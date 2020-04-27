“He killed her and she’s on the property, I know it,” mother of Allegany County murder victim says

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man is in jail after State Police say he shot and killed his wife. We spoke with the victim’s mother.

“He killed her and she’s on the property, I know it.”

Those are the exact words Anna Page says she told New York State Police when she called them from hundreds of miles away in Iowa.

Page says she knew something was wrong when she didn’t hear from her daughter Amber Farren last week.

She says Amber had told her she was afraid of her husband.

Page says she called state troopers to do a wellness check.

Troopers went to a home on Holdridge Road in the Town of Allen Friday afternoon.

When they first got there, they say they found Amber’s husband 52-year-old Philip Farren, who said he’d been looking for her.

But after talking to Page again, troopers went back.

Troopers say the husband then admitted to shooting and killing Amber earlier in the week.

They say he was in the process of dismembering her body when troopers arrived.

Philip Farren is charged with murder and manslaughter.

He was arraigned via Skype.

Page says she’s heartbroken her daughter is now gone, who leaves behind a 15-year-old son.

Farren is being held at the Allegany County Jail without bail.

State Police say this is still under investigation.