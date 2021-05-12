Holland school board candidate charged with raping teen on boat

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A candidate for the Holland Central School District Board of Education has been charged with a number of crimes, including rape.

New York State police say 46-year-old Scott Wander forcibly touched and had sex with a 16-year-old while on a boat outing on Rushford Lake. Police say this occurred on April 22.

Along with forcible touching and third-degree rape, Wander has been charged with sexual misconduct, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child.

After a virtual arraignment, Wander was released. He’s scheduled to appear in Town of Rushford Court in August.

Wander has been issued a full stay away order of protection.

