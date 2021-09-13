Jessica Pegula to hold tennis clinic at Houghton College, have match against school’s coach

United States’ Jessica Pegula celebrates after defeating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

HOUGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Houghton College will host an Olympian on Monday night.

Jessica Pegula, the 27-year-old Buffalo native and tennis star who ranks 25th in the world, will hold a tennis clinic at the Allegany County school.

The event will take place at Houghton’s outdoor tennis courts and the Kerr-Pegula Field House, and is targeted toward students in grades four through twelve.

Registration for the clinic takes place from 4-5 p.m. Two sessions will follow.

After this, Pegula will take part in a question-and-answer session before having an exhibition match against Houghton tennis coach Zach Shilvock.

Pegula will also be signing autographs after the match. Now living in Florida, Pegula is the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula — the latter of whom is a 1991 graduate of Houghton College.