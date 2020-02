BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People here in western New York are celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory, too. Some even with tributes!

Cuba resident Eric Jones shared a video and some photos of one in particular, made with a local ingredient — February snow.

The sculpture, which stands at five feet tall, resembles Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who captured his first Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

Look back at Super Bowl 54 here.