BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB)–State police arrested a Bolivar man for shoplifting.

Troopers say responded to a shoplifting complaint at Crosby’s Mini Mart on Main Street in the Village of Bolivar, Sunday.

They determined 44-year-old Daniel Fronczak stole $7.24 worth of merchandise.

Fronczak was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Bolivar Village Court, where he’s due to appear in February.