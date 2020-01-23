Man charged in early morning home invasions in Allegany County

FILLMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man is facing a number of charges following home invasions in the Village of Fillmore.

Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., New York State police responded to a residence on Emerald St. after receiving a 911 call.

There, Troopers found Mark Sarama, a 31-year-old from Mayville, by the victim’s vehicle.

Police say he had taken the victim from inside of the residence to the vehicle at gunpoint to get more money from an ATM.

At the scene, police say Sarama did not obey their commands, but Troopers were able to take him into custody.

After doing this, Sarama overdosed on narcotics police say he had previously taken. So, he was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital.

According to Troopers, Sarama had other victims prior to this incident.

Earlier, on the same day, they say he went to another residence on Emerald St. and struck a 90-year-old with a handgun, knocking him unconscious.

Sarama allegedly fired his gun inside the residence before stealing cash and a flat-screen TV.

The pistol was taken from a third location on Emerald St., where he was staying.

After he was released from the hospital, Sarama was arraigned and remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $100,000 bail.

He faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, grand larceny and resisting arrest.