Man charged with stealing from residences in Village of Belmont

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man is facing theft charges after New York State police say he stole from homes in the Village of Belmont.

Robert Lytle, 26, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny. State police say he stole a firearm and a credit card.

After his arrest, Lytle was released on appearance tickets for Belmont Village Court. He’ll be there later this month.

