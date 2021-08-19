Masks must be worn in Allegany County facilities

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany County is putting new COVID-19 guidelines in place for its county facilities.

Staff and visitors will now have to wear masks and observe social distancing. That applies whether you are vaccinated or not.

The new rules go into effect on Thursday.

