WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Allegany County is putting new COVID-19 guidelines in place for its county facilities.
Staff and visitors will now have to wear masks and observe social distancing. That applies whether you are vaccinated or not.
The new rules go into effect on Thursday.
Latest Posts
- Masks must be worn in Allegany County facilities
- Catholic Health getting $880K from American Rescue Plan to target low vaccination areas
- Niagara County Public Health Director says COVID-19 vaccine is keeping more people from dying
- Study: Attractive people more likely to get hired, receive better pay
- “Beyond Van Gogh” opens Friday