Medical bags containing thousands of dollars in supplies stolen in Cuba

(Photos of the stolen bags for reference, courtesy of the Cuba Police Department)

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cuba police say a couple of advanced life support medical bags were stolen when the town’s Ambulance Department was broken into on Monday night.

They say the incident occurred sometime between 6 and 11 p.m. Police say someone damaged a door to the department and got into the office area.

Police say the burglar, or burglars, then “damaged and entered several locked store containers.”

The stolen bags contained about $2,500 in equipment, narcotics and keys for two ambulances.

“This is a volunteer ambulance company and these items are vital to providing adequate care for those in times of emergency in our community,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on this theft can call (585) 968-1666 or email tips@cubapd.org.