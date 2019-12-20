Niagara County man dies in crash on I-86

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man died earlier this week in a crash on Interstate 86 in the town of Friendship, Allegany County.

State Police said that John Shaw of Newfane was driving eastbound when his vehicle went into the passing lane and hit the front bumper of a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said both vehicles crashed off of the highway into the ditch and then a tree.

Troopers said Shaw, 32, died at the scene. Nine cows in the trailer of the truck were killed. Twenty-three survived.