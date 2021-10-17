NYSP: Drunk PA man with 3 children in vehicle involved in hit-and-run

BELFAST, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a Pennsylvania man drove drunk and crashed with three children in the vehicle.

On Friday, Troopers were investigating and found a damaged vehicle on State Route 305 in Belfast. The man police identified as the driver, 44-year-old Jacob Boring, was involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged someone’s property, they say.

When police spoke with him, they say Boring appeared to be intoxicated. His blood-alcohol content was later determined to be three times over the legal limit, police say.

In the vehicle with him were three children, each of whom were 16 years old or younger.

Boring was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI (Leandra’s Law) and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He’ll appear in court next month.