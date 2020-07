ANGELICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing person case from 1985 is still unresolved.

New York State police are still investigating the disappearance of Flossie Wilbur from Angelica, in Allegany County.

Police did not provide any photos of Wilbur in their news release on Friday.

Anyone with information that may help police solve this case is asked to call them at (585) 344-6200.

