NYSP: Wrong-way driver on I-86 charged with DWI

ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a drunk driver was arrested after going the wrong way on I-86 last week.

State police stopped Pennsylvania resident Frederick Little, Jr., 54, after they say he was headed east in the westbound lanes of the highway.

When police stopped him, they say he showed “obvious signs of intoxication.”

After failing field sobriety tests at the scene, Little was charged with DWI, State police say.

He was released on appearance tickets for Almond Town Court, where he’s scheduled to appear in August.

