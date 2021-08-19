Some Allegany County residents evacuated due to flooding

Allegany County

TOWN OF WILLING, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, emergency crews in Allegany County helped evacuate people in the Town of Willing.

This is due to flooding in the town, which is near the Pennsylvania border.

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

