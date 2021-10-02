State Police investigating house explosion in Allegany County

TOWN OF ALMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are on scene at what Troopers call a “house fire/explosion” in the Town of Alma.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene on County Route 18 at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

The home is completely “demolished/engulfed,” according to authorities.

Officials tell News 4 the State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and multiple fire departments are also on scene.

It’s unknown if anyone was in the house at the time of the incident, police say.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.