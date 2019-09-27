State police looking for Allegany County teen

GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB)–State police are trying to locate 14-year-old Molton R. Lapp from the town of Genesee in Allegany County.

Lapp was last seen on September 23 at her home.

Police say Lapp left a note saying she was leaving the area with an unknown person and went to an unknown location.





According to authorities, Lapp is believed to be outside New York, possibly within Pennsylvania.

Lapp was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and a collar.

Anyone who has seen or made contact with Lapp is asked to contact State police at 585-344-6200.