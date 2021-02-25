State Sen. George Borrello urging NYS to establish COVID vaccine clinics in Allegany County

(WIVB)– A state senator from the Southern Tier is calling for another vaccination site in his district.

Senator George Borrello wants the governor and state health commissioner to open COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Allegany County.

He says there’s a need for people in an area that’s up to 100 miles from clinics in Buffalo, Rochester, or Syracuse and where the vaccination rate is among the lowest in the state.

“I’ve written a formal request to Governor Cuomo and Commissioner Zucker asking them to address this critical issue. Allegany County, like many rural communities lacks the necessary health-care facilities and health-care professionals to distribute COVID-19 vaccine quickly and efficiently to protect its residents. New York State needs to step up and help its rural residents.” NYS Senator George Borrello (R, C, IP, LIBT)

Senator Borrello says only about 7.6% of Allegany County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, compared to 12% or more in other parts of New York State.