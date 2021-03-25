Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Allegany County

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the three top prize-winning tickets in the March 24 Take 5 drawing was sold in Allegany County.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Quicklee’s store on County Rd. in Belmont.

The ticket shares the same value as the other two top prize-winning tickets — $20,704.50. Those other tickets were sold in Schenectady and Holbrook.

Take 5 drawings happen every night at 10:30 p.m. and winning tickets may be cashed within a year of the drawing.