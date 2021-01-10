Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Allegany County

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who recently visited the Bolivar Foodland store is about to become $66,080 richer.

The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold at the Allegany County store, which is located at 455 Main St. in Bolivar.

The winning numbers for the January 9 drawing are 11-13-28-31-32.

Lottery ticket prizes may be claimed up to a year from the date of the drawing.

