GRANGER, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police encountered a cow in the road in Allegany County.

On Friday morning, police shared a photo of the animal in front of a patrol car in the Town of Granger.

Not skipping the opportunity for a joke, police tweeted “This lady refused to mooooooove out of the road…See what we did there?”

Troopers were able to safely get the cow to her home.