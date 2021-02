ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another case of the U.K. strain of COVID-19 has been found in western New York.

So far, a total of 59 cases involving this strain have been found across the state, and one of the new ones was found in Allegany County.

This isn’t the first case of the U.K. strain to show up in western New York. Last week, a case was identified in Niagara County.