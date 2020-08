ALMOND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The victim of a fatal house fire in Allegany County has been identified.

New York State police say crews responded to the structure on Main St. in the Village of Almond this past Thursday evening.

A body of a woman was found in the residence, and she has been identified as 58-year-old Nancy Mallory.

The fire is under investigation.

