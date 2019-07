WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Wellsville Police say 33-year-old Katharine Jackson has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

According to police, the charge comes from an incident on July 22.

Jackson was arraigned and sent to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.

Police say Jackson is scheduled to return to Wellsville Village Court on August 20 at 4:30 p.m.