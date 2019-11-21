Wellsville teen charged with making terroristic threat

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Wellsville, Allegany County, have charged a 16-year-old boy with making a terroristic threat.

That alleged threat was toward the a school, police said, and later deemed not credible.

The felony charge stems from an incident that happened on West State St. in Wellsville.

According to police, the school superintendent said students approached administrators at the Secondary School saying that they overheard another student making threatening comments. At that point, they said the student in question was isolated.

Police said in a statement that classmates “may have circulated hearsay regarding this student’s comments on social media.”

After being processed and arraigned in Allegany County Court, the boy was released. He’ll be back in court at a later date.