Bicyclist dies after collision with tractor-trailer in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bicyclist was killed when he collided with a tractor-trailer in Allegany County.
New York State police say the incident occurred early Thursday morning on State Route 19 in Wellsville.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Independence resident Ryan Billings. The driver, a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man, has not been charged.
The crash is still under investigation.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.