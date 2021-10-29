Bicyclist dies after collision with tractor-trailer in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bicyclist was killed when he collided with a tractor-trailer in Allegany County.

New York State police say the incident occurred early Thursday morning on State Route 19 in Wellsville.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Independence resident Ryan Billings. The driver, a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man, has not been charged.

The crash is still under investigation.

