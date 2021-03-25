Hundreds of weekend vaccine appointments still available in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who are having trouble finding a place to get vaccinated may want to consider Allegany County.

The county’s Department of Health is allowing anyone in the state who’s eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and there are hundreds of weekend appointments left.

Clinics will be taking place through Sunday at the old Kmart building at 121 Bolivar Rd. in Wellsville. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered.

Appointments on Friday and Saturday will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday’s appointments will take place from 8 a.m. until Noon.

People who sign up for an appointment must bring a photo ID and their insurance or Medicare card.

