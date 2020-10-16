Jones Memorial Hospital suspends visiting hours

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville is suspending visiting hours, as of Thursday.
This is due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Allegany County.
There are a number of exceptions to the suspended visiting hours:
- Pediatric patients may have one guardian visitor.
- OB patients may have one support person with them throughout labor and delivery.
- One support person is allowed when it is deemed medically essential.
- People with intellectual or developmental disabilities may have one support person visit.
- End of life visitation is allowed.
In addition to this, the Jones Memorial Hospital cafe is closed to the public until further notice.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.