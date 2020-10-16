Jones Memorial Hospital suspends visiting hours

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville is suspending visiting hours, as of Thursday.

This is due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Allegany County.

There are a number of exceptions to the suspended visiting hours:

Pediatric patients may have one guardian visitor.

OB patients may have one support person with them throughout labor and delivery.

One support person is allowed when it is deemed medically essential.

People with intellectual or developmental disabilities may have one support person visit.

End of life visitation is allowed.

In addition to this, the Jones Memorial Hospital cafe is closed to the public until further notice.

