Motorcyclist killed in Wellsville crash

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wellsville man has died after a motorcycle crash involving a deer on State Route 417 Wednesday evening.

According to New York State Police out of Amity, 60-year-old Eric Trimble was traveling westbound on a 2012 Harley Davidson when he struck a deer in the roadway.

Trimble was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

