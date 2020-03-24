New York State Police say group in Wellsville tied man to a chair, beat him, dumped body in river

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The discovery of a human body on Sunday lead to several murder arrests, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of a human body found off the shore of the Genesee River in the Town of Willing.

New York State Police say the body was wrapped in a sheet and plastic garbage bags.

Through fingerprints, tattoos, and information from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Nicholas Burdge of Wellsville.

The investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including area interviews and friends and family of Burdge, lead to the identity of the suspects.

With the assistance of the Wellsville Police Department, New York State Police arrested the following on Monday:

Dylan L. Coomer, 26

Brandon J. Poehmel, 21

Lawrence C. Haxton III, 34

Howard M. Burroughs, 41

A 16-year-old juvenile

All are from Wellsville and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Police also arrested 28-year-old Richelle Kyser of Wellsivlee for tampering with physical evidence.

On Tuesday, the BCI arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for third-degree assault and 38-year-old Kristopher Delill for second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities tell News 4 Burdge’s cause of death was from multiple injuries that included blunt force and sharp force trauma after the suspects tied him to a chair and beat him repeatedly in a home in Wellsville.

The suspects later took Burdge to the Genesee River to dump the body.

According to police, the adults were arraigned in Allegany County Court, and the juvenile was arraigned in Youth Court.